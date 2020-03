Помогите сделать номер2.3,2.4 очень срочно!!!

Гость: Гость:

2 задание 3)rises 4)make 5)eat 6)believes 7)translates 8)don't tell 9)flows 3 задание 2) does your sister play tennis? 3)which one of newspapers do you read? 4)what does your brother do? 5) how often do you go to the cinema? 6)where do your grandparents live?