Помогите сделать. Open the brackets and complete the sentences. 1. If the patient doesn't get better, he'll have to go to (-/the) hospital. 2. What's on (-/the) television tonight? 3. Would you like to go to (-/the) universi...

Английский язык

Помогите сделать. Open the brackets and complete the sentences. 1. If the patient doesn't get better, he'll have to go to (-/the) hospital. 2. What's on (-/the) television tonight? 3. Would you like to go to (-/the) university with me to listen to Mr Robertson's lecture? 4. I' ve just heard on (-/the) radio that Russian cosmonauts are in (-/the) space. 5. My father started learning English when he was at (-/the) school. 6.The king's orders were to take the young man to (-/the) prison. 7. Mother was very angry when she found our cat Milly sleeping on (-/the) bed. 8. (-/the) space between the wall and the table is not enough for this big grandfather' clock. 9. Dr Clark works in (-/the) hospital where I spent three weeks last year. 10. We thought it would be nice to take our English friends to (-/the) new Church of Christ the Saviour.

