Помогите сделать. Open the brackets and complete the sentences. 1. If the patient doesn't get better, he'll have to go to (-/the) hospital. 2. What's on (-/the) television tonight? 3. Would you like to go to (-/the) universi...

Помогите сделать. Open the brackets and complete the sentences. 1. If the patient doesn't get better, he'll have to go to (-/the) hospital. 2. What's on (-/the) television tonight? 3. Would you like to go to (-/the) university with me to listen to Mr Robertson's lecture? 4. I' ve just heard on (-/the) radio that Russian cosmonauts are in (-/the) space. 5. My father started learning English when he was at (-/the) school. 6.The king's orders were to take the young man to (-/the) prison. 7. Mother was very angry when she found our cat Milly sleeping on (-/the) bed. 8. (-/the) space between the wall and the table is not enough for this big grandfather' clock. 9. Dr Clark works in (-/the) hospital where I spent three weeks last year. 10. We thought it would be nice to take our English friends to (-/the) new Church of Christ the Saviour.
1. If the patient doesn't get better, he'll have to go to (-) hospital. 2. What's on (-) television tonight? 3. Would you like to go to (the) university with me to listen to Mr Robertson's lecture? 4. I' ve just heard on (the) radio that Russian cosmonauts are in (-) space. 5. My father started learning English when he was at (-/) school. 6.The king's orders were to take the young man to (-) prison. 7. Mother was very angry when she found our cat Milly sleeping on (the) bed. 8. (the) space between the wall and the table is not enough for this big grandfather' clock. 9. Dr Clark works in (the) hospital where I spent three weeks last year. 10. We thought it would be nice to take our English friends to (the) new Church of Christ the Saviour.
