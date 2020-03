Помогите сделать пересказ на английском языке 10 класс У меня с Гаметтом есть спе??иальный язык. У нас есть куча искусственных слов для вещей. Иногда мы не используем слова вообще, только знаки и жесты. Мы можем общаться тольк...

Гость: Гость:

I have a special language with Gammet.We have a lot of fake words for things.Sometimes,we don't use words at all,only signs and gestures.We can communicate,opening wide our eyes or turning our heads.Sometimes we give each other a sign,and we start to simulate cough or sneezing,or laugh.Rose,friend of my father is not used to that.In her opinion it's scary.It happened recently.Once we were in car with my father and Rose.-Stop it, said father.I looked at Garnet.Stop what exactly,father?We pronounced it together.Father told to not be impudent.Rose said that she has goosebumps over her skin and she is wondering if we can read thoughts of each other.She was trembelling.Father said that we can't.Then,Rose asked how is it possible that they are pronouncing same phrase at the same time?Father said that he has no idea.-And we know.We told that,moved our eyebrows and our eyes were shining in a mystical way.