Английский язык

Помогте вставить слова в пропуски Put the verbs in brackets into the present simple or the present continuous. BODY LANGUAGE The postman 1).......(come) every day at 8 am and 2)........ (deliver) the post. Normally, you 3).......(not pay) much attention .Today, though, your palms 4) ......(sweat), your heart 5) .......(race) and you have butterflies in your stomach. Today you 6 ........(wait) for your exam results. When we 7) .....(be) in a stressful situation our bodies react. Even if we 8) ........(try) to hide our feelings on the if inside, our bodies show them on the outside. The same is true for happy, sad or frustrating situations. Let's say you open your results and they are fantastic. How , you 9)...... (smile), your eyes are wide open and your cheeks are red, You are happy because you know you 10) .......(go) to college in September and your body can't hide it.

