Пожалуйста помогите с английским! Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present, Past, Future Simple или конструкцию ‘used to’. 1.I (to go) to bed at ten o'clock every day. 2. Mike (to go) to bed at ten o'clock yesterday. 3....
Английский язык
Пожалуйста помогите с английским! Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present, Past, Future Simple или конструкцию ‘used to’. 1.I (to go) to bed at ten o'clock every day. 2. Mike (to go) to bed at ten o'clock yesterday. 3. I (to go) to bed at ten o'clock tomorrow. 4. Sarah (not to go) to the cinema every day. 5. I (not to go) to the cinema yesterday. 6. I (not to go) to the cinema tomorrow. 7. You (to watch) TV every day? 8. You (to watch) TV yesterday? 9. You (to watch) TV tomorrow? 10. When you (to leave) home for school every day? 11. When you (to leave) home for school yesterday? 12. When you (to leave) home for school tomorrow? 13. My brother (to go) to work every day. He (to leave) home at a quarter past eight. As the office (to be) near our house, he (to walk) there. He (not to take) a bus 14. You (to have) a PT lesson yesterday? — No, I... . 15. What you (to buy) at the shop yesterday? -I (to buy) a book. 16.. When John (to be) a child he (not used to) play toys a lot. 17. Yesterday my father (not to read) newspapers because he (to be) very busy. He (to read) newspapers tomorrow. 18. You (used to) do sports when you were a teenager?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. I go to bed at ten o'clock every day. 2. Mike went to bed at ten o'clock yesterday. 3. I will go at ten o'clock tomorrow. 4. Sarah does not go to the cinema every day. 5. I did not go to the cinema yesterday. 6. I will not go to the cinema tomorrow. 7. Do you watch TV every day? 8. Did you watch TV yesterday? 9. Will you watch TV tomorrow? 10. When do you leave home for school every day? 11. When did you leave home for school yesterday? 12. When will you leave home for chool tomorrow? 13. My brother goes to work every day. He leaves home at a quarter past eight. As the office is near our house, he walks there. He does not take a bus. 14. Did you have a PT lesson yesterday? - No, I did not. 15. What did you buy at the shop yesterday? - I bought a book. 16. When John was a child he did not use to play toys a lot. 17. Yesterday my father did not read newspapers because he was very busy. He will read newspapers tomorrow. 18. Did you use to do sports when you were a teenager?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Английский язык