Пожалуйста помогите с английским! Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present, Past, Future Simple или конструкцию ‘used to’. 1.I (to go) to bed at ten o'clock every day. 2. Mike (to go) to bed at ten o'clock yesterday. 3....

Английский язык

Пожалуйста помогите с английским! Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present, Past, Future Simple или конструкцию ‘used to’. 1.I (to go) to bed at ten o'clock every day. 2. Mike (to go) to bed at ten o'clock yesterday. 3. I (to go) to bed at ten o'clock tomorrow. 4. Sarah (not to go) to the cinema every day. 5. I (not to go) to the cinema yesterday. 6. I (not to go) to the cinema tomorrow. 7. You (to watch) TV every day? 8. You (to watch) TV yesterday? 9. You (to watch) TV tomorrow? 10. When you (to leave) home for school every day? 11. When you (to leave) home for school yesterday? 12. When you (to leave) home for school tomorrow? 13. My brother (to go) to work every day. He (to leave) home at a quarter past eight. As the office (to be) near our house, he (to walk) there. He (not to take) a bus 14. You (to have) a PT lesson yesterday? — No, I... . 15. What you (to buy) at the shop yesterday? -I (to buy) a book. 16.. When John (to be) a child he (not used to) play toys a lot. 17. Yesterday my father (not to read) newspapers because he (to be) very busy. He (to read) newspapers tomorrow. 18. You (used to) do sports when you were a teenager?

Автор: Гость