Переделайте конструкцию активного залога в пассивную, употребив глагол в соответствующей форме. 1. Everybody loves this dish 2. Have they collected all the necessary information? 3. Nobody will ever buy such an ugly picture ...
Английский язык
Переделайте конструкцию активного залога в пассивную, употребив глагол в соответствующей форме. 1. Everybody loves this dish 2. Have they collected all the necessary information? 3. Nobody will ever buy such an ugly picture 4. The police caught this criminal a year ago 5. The doctor was examining a patient when I came 6. The noise frightened the children 7. We had spent all the money by the end of our vacation 8. Will they raise prices again? 9. Our neighbours are growing new flowers this year 10. They use this word in several meanings
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. This dish is loved by everybody. 2. Has all the necessary information been collected by them? 3. Such an ugly picture will be ever bought by nobody. (или как вариант: won`t be ever bought by anybody; или: will be never bought by anybody) 4. This criminal was caught by the police a year ago. 5. A patient was being examined by the doctor when I came. 6. The children were frightened by the noise. 7. All the money had been spent by us by the end of our vacation. 8. Will prices be raised again by them? 9. New flowers are being grown by our neighbours this year. 10. This word is used in several meanings by them.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Помогите решить задачу В учебнике по геометрии 456 страниц. На каждой странице по 3 чертежа. Чертежи выполнены чёрным, зелёным и синим цветом. Зе...
Математика
Русский язык
Помогите пожалуйста На войне человек иногда может проявиться так, как порой он и сам от себя не ожидает.(2) Преодоление лишений, постоянный риск,...
Обществознание
ПРОШУ ПОМОГИТЕ СРОЧНО НУЖНООООО Определите, какие из перечисленных ниже фактов ??з истории органов местного самоуправления города Челябинска в 19...