Переделайте конструкцию активного залога в пассивную, употребив глагол в соответствующей форме. 1. Everybody loves this dish 2. Have they collected all the necessary information? 3. Nobody will ever buy such an ugly picture ...

1. This dish is loved by everybody. 2. Has all the necessary information been collected by them? 3. Such an ugly picture will be ever bought by nobody. (или как вариант: won`t be ever bought by anybody; или: will be never bought by anybody) 4. This criminal was caught by the police a year ago. 5. A patient was being examined by the doctor when I came. 6. The children were frightened by the noise. 7. All the money had been spent by us by the end of our vacation. 8. Will prices be raised again by them? 9. New flowers are being grown by our neighbours this year. 10. This word is used in several meanings by them.