Даю 20 баллов: 1. Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Simple или Past Simple. 1. They (to have) a nice weekend last week. 2. What your sister (to do) every Sunday? – She (to meet) with her friends. 3. His brother...

Английский язык

Даю 20 баллов: 1. Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Simple или Past Simple. 1. They (to have) a nice weekend last week. 2. What your sister (to do) every Sunday? – She (to meet) with her friends. 3. His brother (to come) yesterday? – No, he (not to come). He (to be busy). 4. You (to get) up early on Sunday? – Yes. But last Sunday I (to sleep) till ten o’clock. 5. How many lessons you (to have) every day? 6. Your brother (to be) a teacher? – Yes, he (to become) a teacher two years ago. 7. She (not to understand) the teacher at the last lesson. 8. You (to go) to the theatre? – Not very often. Usually we (to go) there once a month. 9. He usually (to sleep) well. But last night he (to sleep) badly. 10. As a rule I (to walk) to the institute but yesterday I (to take) a bus. 11. She (to buy) a new dress yesterday? – No, she (not to buy) it. 12. They (to sell) their house a week ago? – I (not to know). 13. She (to be) ill now. She (to eat) an ice-cream yesterday. 14. When you (to leave) the office yesterday? 15. They (to be) happy to see you now?

Автор: Гость