Английский язык

Put the verbs into the correct tense, present simple or present continuous. Caller: Good morning. 1) ..is… (be) Mr Green there? Man: No, he 2)_____(not/be) here. He 3) _____(work) at the moment. He usually 4)____(work) until 4 p.m. Caller: What about Mrs Green? Where 5)__(be) she? Man: She 6)______ (do) the shopping. She always 7)_______ (do) the shopping on Thursday afternoons. Caller: Where 8)______ (be) the children? Man: They 9)________ (play) football. They always 10)________ (play) football after school. Caller: How 11)_________ (you/know) all this? Who are you? Man: I 12)________ (be) the burglar!

