Queation tags 1. You don't like me. 2. We are coming 3. The dinner is ready. 4. We haven't visited you. 5. You didn't visit him. 6. There aren't any chips 7. He will visit you.
1. You don't like me, do you? 2. We are coming, aren't we? 3. Dinner is ready, isn't it. 4. We haven't visited you, have we? 5. You didn't visit him, did you? 6. There aren't any chips, are there? 7. He will visit you, won't he?
