Раскройте скобки употребляя глаголы в Future Simple 1. Alice ( to speak) English well 2.They (to join) us in an hour 3.We (to see) our friend tomorrow 4.It (to take) me about twenty minutes 5.She (to go) to the institute i...
Английский язык
Раскройте скобки употребляя глаголы в Future Simple 1. Alice ( to speak) English well 2.They (to join) us in an hour 3.We (to see) our friend tomorrow 4.It (to take) me about twenty minutes 5.She (to go) to the institute in the morning
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Will speak will join will see will take will go
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
История
Английский язык
Қазақ тiлi
Окружающий мир