Read the second part of the story"The wind in the willows"and put the sentences(or parts of the sentences) below in the correct places in the story.Then listen to the story and check yourself
Английский язык
Read the second part of the story"The wind in the willows"and put the sentences(or parts of the sentences) below in the correct places in the story.Then listen to the story and check yourself
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Читать вторую часть повести"ветер в ивах"и переведите предложения(или части предложения) ниже в правильные места в истории.Тогда
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Зделайте пожалуйста!! Дам 60 баллов!!!! и сделаю лучшим ответом!Whire the worlds innthe correct order to make sentences. нужно слова поставить по ...
Английский язык