Read the text and ask 5 special questions to it. The famous composer Rakhmaninov was also a very good pianist. When he was a small boy he was asked to play at a home party at their friends' place. Though he was only eight he w...

Английский язык

Read the text and ask 5 special questions to it. The famous composer Rakhmaninov was also a very good pianist. When he was a small boy he was asked to play at a home party at their friends' place. Though he was only eight he was quite experienced in playing the piano and did it well. At that concert he was to play one of Beethoven's sonatas. It must be mentioned that there are several very long intervals in that sonata. In each of these intervals the boy took his hands off the keyboard and waited. During one of these intervals the old mother of the hostess came up to him and said, "My boy, why don't you play something that you know very well?"

