Ребята,помогите ответить на 3 вопроса: 1) what should I consider when buying an MP3 player, and why? 2) Should I get an expensive one, or the cheapest I can find? 3) how can I keep my new MP3 player from breaking?
Английский язык
Ребята,помогите ответить на 3 вопроса: 1) what should I consider when buying an MP3 player, and why? 2) Should I get an expensive one, or the cheapest I can find? 3) how can I keep my new MP3 player from breaking?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Что я должен принимать во внимание при покупке mp3 плеера и почему? I should consider a price and technical characteristics of MP3 player. Price should not be very high and player should be modern. 2. Должен ли я купить самый дорогой или самый дешёвый из тех, что найду? It depends of amount I have. Of course, the best doesn't mean the most expensive. I shall take that I like most of all. 3. Как я могу сохранить плеер, чтобы он не сломался? I shall use it carefully.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы