Reported Speech 1) The boy said her: "Believe in me". 2) My sister said: "I am happy". 3) The girl said: I am going home". 4) She asked: Is Masha going home?" 5) Pam Said: "I will be iate". 6) Mother said: "It is late".
1.the boy said her to believe in him 2.my sister said that she was happy 3.the girl said she was going home 4.she asked if masha was going home 5.pam said he would be late 6.mother said it was late
