Решите срочно!!!!! ОК упражнение 2

1.Jill is a far more intelligent person than my brother. 2.Kate was the most practical of the family. 3.Greg felt worse yesterday than the day before. 4.This wine is the better I have ever tasted.5. Jack was the tallest of the two. 6.Jack is the cleverest of the three brothers. 7.If you need any further information, please contact our head office. 8.The sinking of Titanic is one of the most famous shipwreck stories of all time. 9.Please, send the books back without farther delay. 10.The deposits of oil in Russia are by far the richest in the world. 11.Could you come a bit earlier tomorrow? 12.I like this song better than the previous one. 13.Which of this two performances did you enjoy more? 14.The fire was put out quicker than we expected.