Say what you think about hobbies •Are hobbies useful for people? •What kinds of hobbies do you know? •What hobbies do your family have? •Can people have more than one hobby? •What hobbies do you think are the most interest...

Say what you think about hobbies •Are hobbies useful for people? •What kinds of hobbies do you know? •What hobbies do your family have? •Can people have more than one hobby? •What hobbies do you think are the most interesting? •What is your hobby(hobbies)? •Did you have the same hobbies two or three years ago? •What hobbies would you like to have?
Yes, I do think that hobbies are useful for people. Doing something you enjoy helps to relieve stress and keeps you happy. There are so many hobbies it's hard to list all of them. For example reading, traveling, drawing or photography, writing, dancing. Some people like sports. All my family is really into reading. Also my mom does yoga twice a week. And my father likes fishing. Yeah, definitely, I believe it is very much possible to have more than one hobby. It's hard to say what hobbies are the most interesting. It depends on a person. But I guess the most unusual one are usually the most fascinating. My hobbies are tennis and reading. I also like listening to music a lot. Yeah, I have been having some of my hobbies for a long time. I'd like to take up photography.
