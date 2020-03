Синоніми до слів happy, rapidly, wonderful, various, huge, harmful, useful

Гость: Гость:

1) cheerful, cheery, merry, joyful, jovial, jolly, jocular, gleeful, carefree, untroubled, delighted, smiling, beaming, grinning, in good spirits, in a good mood, lighthearted, pleased, contented, content, satisfied, gratified, buoyant, radiant, sunny, blithe, joyous, beatific, thrilled, elated 2)quickly, fast, swiftly, speedily at full tilt, briskly, hurriedly,hastily, in haste, in a rush, precipitately, like a shot 3) marvelous, magnificent, superb, glorious, sublime, lovely, delightful, super, great 4) diverse, different, differing, varied, varying, a variety of, assorted, an assortment of 5) enormous, vast, immense, large, big, great, massive, colossal, prodigious, gigantic 6) damaging, injurious, detrimental, dangerous, deleterious, negative, disadvantageous, unhealthy, unwholesome, destructive, hazardous, deadly,malignant, malevolent, corrupting, subversive 7) functional, practical, handy, convenient, utilitarian, serviceable, of use, of service