Сочинение по английскому языку на тему популярный человек в Великобритании

Гость: Гость:

Great Britain is very rich with outstanding people and always was. There are lots of famous British musicians, sportsmen, scientists, writers, explorers and so on. One of the most important people of the mankind was Charles Darwin, who was a great explorer, scientist and a writer. He has travelled around the world carefully studying the origin of people and some animals and then he produced his famous "On the origin of species" book, where he stated that all human creatures originated from some simpler creatures through evolution and natural selection. Another outstanding Englishman, who has changed the course of literature and theater development, was a great writer William Shakespeare. Thanks to him everybody in the world knows the story of "Romeo and Juliet". One of the most influential changes in music world was brought by the famous English rock band "Beetles". Some of the band leaders are already gone, but their music is still as popular as it used to be decades ago. Isaac Newton was another great man in the world of science. This prominent Englishmen is considered to be a founder of physics. Many of the famous English men are buried in Westminster Abbey, in London. Speaking about contemporary celebrities of Great Britain, it's important to mention some well-known country leaders, such as Queen Elizabeth II, who has been a monarch of the country for almost 60 years by now. Another famous politician is the former leader of Labour Party and the 73rd Prime Minister of Great Britain, Tony Blair. Among well-known Britons some sportsmen are worth mentioning, such as David Beckham - a famous footballer, Paula Radcliffe - a famous athlete, Steve Redgrave - a famous rower and many others. Great Britain can be also proud by some of her prominent artists, such as Thomas Gainsborough, William Hogarth, Sir Joshua Reynolds, John Constable and several others.