Сomplete the text using the derivatives of the words on the right. On the day of the concert I went up to London on the train and then by bus to the Albert Hall. I was feeling very (NERVE) as it was my first date. There she wa...

Английский язык

Сomplete the text using the derivatives of the words on the right. On the day of the concert I went up to London on the train and then by bus to the Albert Hall. I was feeling very (NERVE) as it was my first date. There she was. Waiting for me! I kissed her on the cheek. Then things started to become difficult. She didn't like the idea of sitting up in the highest seats, and complained all the way climbing the (END) steps. She said that she had always sat in the front stalls, just behind the ( CONDUCT). "You don't hear music (CONDUCT) down there," I argued. "Up here the music floats to you." She looked very (HAPPY) through the first happy part of the concert, and then horrified me by saying that she really would like a drink. I mentally counted the money in my pocket and went in the (DIRECT) of the bar. "And could we have a programme?" she called after me. I just had enough money for one glass of gin and tonic which she wanted. "Aren't you having one?" asked the girl when I returned. "Me? Oh no. I'm training, you see for football. There is a (COMPETE) next week." "Did you get a programme?" she wondered. "I'd like to know what the (MUSIC) are playing." "Sold out," I lied desperately. "All gone. Anyway I think it's more fun guessing, don't you?" I was glad when it was over.

Автор: Гость