Сообщение о достопримечательности нью йорка на английском языке 5 класс

Гость: Гость:

Статуя Свободы The Statue of Liberty is one of the main sights of New York City and the symbol of freedom of all Americans. It’s the statue of a graceful woman with the flare in her hand, which enlightens the world. The structure of the woman is colossal. Its total height is about 93 meters. The woman only, without the flare and the base, is 46 meters. When visitors want to reach the spiky crown of the statue they should overpass 356 stairs. The Statue of Liberty is situated on the Liberty Island, which is not far from Manhattan. The full name of the statue is “Liberty Enlightening the World” and it was presented to the USA by Frenchmen on 28 October 1886 in order to commemorate the centennial of the American Revolution. Thus, the statue symbolizes freedom and democracy of American nation. Another remarkable symbol is the crown on the head of Statue of Liberty. It has seven rays on it, which symbolize seven continents and seven seas. The crown also contains 25 windows symbolizing earthly gems and heavenly rays, which illuminate the world. The Statue of Liberty is almost always open for visitors. People arrive here by ferry and then climb on top of the structure, where the museum of statue’s history is situated. People can also see well the spectacular New York Harbor from the top of the statue. Each year millions of tourists from all over the world visit the Statue of Liberty and remember this trip for a lifetime.