Составь текст про природу на английском

A man can not exist separately without nature. Earth it is a house for a man. Here for him is all necessary for life; air, water, meal. But unfortunately, a man often forgets about it, and behaves to the planet will stagger as if, he destroys surrounding nature, forgetting that exactly she gives life to him. Why to saw a bough on that sit? Before persons thought that natural resources are inexhaustible, and it is possible to take from nature all, here in an enormous amount. But appeared all not so. Did nobody begin to think, how is it possible so much much to take, at what giving nothing in exchange? About it is not, in exchange certainly, nature got the mountains of garbage, poisonous extrass in an atmosphere, soil, water. Now a man begins to realize the error. He understands that it is needed to care of the house, in fact many generations yet want to live on this earth. They want to breathe clean air, to drink clean water, and to delight in the surrounding world. An above all task of humanity is caring about the surrounding world.