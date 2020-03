Составить к данным предложениям отрицательное предложение, вопрос к подлежащему, любой специальный вопрос и общий вопрос. 1.I go to a cafe every month. 2.Kate drinks juice every morning. 3.My friends play tennis every weekend. ...

Гость: Гость:

Отрицательное предложение 1. I do not go to a cafe every month. 2. Kate does not drink juice every morning. 3. My friends do not play tennis every weekend. 4. My brother does not have a red car. вопрос к подлежащему 1. Who goes to a cafe every month? 2. Who drinks juice every morning? 3. Who plays tennis every weekend? 4. Who has a red car? специальный вопрос 1. Where do I go every month? 2. What does Kate drink every morning? 3. What do my friends play every weekend? 4. What does my brother have? общий вопрос. 1. Do I go to a cafe every month? 2. Does Kate drink juice every morning? 3. Do my friends play tennis every weekend? 4. Does my brother have a red car?