Составить вопросительные предложения
Составить вопросительные предложения
1. Got up Jane at twelve o,clock? 2. Had she dinner at four o,clock? 3. Went she to school at nine o,clock in evening? 4. Saw she a crocodile where? 5. Said she "Hi" to the crocodile? 6. Came she in home with a litlle crocodile in her hands? 7. Took she three apples and gav them to litlle crocodile? 8. Did she it with great pleasure?
