Составьте 10 предложений на тему - do you communicate more or less now than they used to? P.S. предложения как можно короче) Заранее спасибо!)
Английский язык
I would say i talk to people less because of the devices that we have nowadays. I talk to people less and less every day. I mean I do talk to people on the phone, i text them a lot, but i guess we do not talk to each other directly as often as the previous generations did - that's what i mean. I wouldn't say the difference between the generations in terms of the amout of communication is big but it's clear that we do not hang out so often. i think i communicate a lot with my relatives and friends. And saying that i do not communicate at all is an exaggeration. But we have to admit that we talk to one another less than they did in the past.
