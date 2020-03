Составьте пожалуйста 3 предложение со словом has, три предложения со словом hasn't, три предложения со словом have, три предложения со словом haven't

Гость: Гость:

She has just gone to bed. He has just bought new bike. She has just eaten dinner. She hasn't switched off light yet. She hasn't rided yet. She hasn't done the washing up yet. I have already finished the Maths. I have already bought the DVD too. I have already gone to the swimming pool. l haven't listened this music yet I haven't started the Geography yet. I haven't eaten ice-cream yet.