Составьте ,пожалуйста, 5 вопросов по тексту! Whenever and wherever something important happens, journalists and photographers are reporting on the events and taking pictures. These people often put themselves in dangerous situ...

Английский язык

Составьте ,пожалуйста, 5 вопросов по тексту! Whenever and wherever something important happens, journalists and photographers are reporting on the events and taking pictures. These people often put themselves in dangerous situations. Some may be seriously hurt or even killed because of their efforts. Journalists go to areas where there are conflicts to report on the war. They also report on political protests. Sometimes their responsibilities put them in danger as they try to find out the facts behind a story. Photographers are courageous people. Wherever they go they are ready to put themselves in dangerous situations to take dramatic pictures. For instance to get the pictures of wild animals, photographers try to get as close as they can to the animals: sharks, snakes and crocodiles. They also may have to climb tali mountains or dive deep into the sea. Why do they do it?

