Составьте,пожалуйста текст на английском языке(если м если можно то с переводом) ??ро любимого животного (для 6 класса)

I love all animals, but most of all I like dogs. The dog - a loyal friend of man. I can fully agree with this statement. These animals bring joy to a man, they are always ready to play with you, and whether it is a ball, a stick or a stone. They guard their territory from outsiders and protect their masters. Dogs are loyal to his master, they are easy to tame and teach. There are many breeds of dogs. There are small dogs, there are large, there is a short-haired and fluffy, there are red, white and black. Every dog ​​owner gets exactly the dog that it more to their liking. But all of them devoted to their owners, no matter what breed they are. They become attached to their masters, like no other animal. Dogs feel the changes in the mood of the hosts and adopt the experiences themselves. Sometimes it happens that the behavior of dog owners is poor, but the dog still consider them to be the best and favorite. For dogs need care. They give us the warmth and love, protect us and our home. Often our four-legged friends treat our diseases. If they have not seen their master, they begin to get bored and sad. But when we meet again, you are very happy, because the dog is waiting for us and enjoys our arrival. Dogs most faithful and loyal friends to us. They need love and just be happy that we have them, to know that you are waiting for someone at home misses you and loves you.