Составьте предложения по образцу Example: people of Norway are the Norwegians. 1) people of France are... 2)people of Russia are... 3)people of Italy are... 4)people of China are...
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 the Frenchmen 2 the Russians 3 the Italians 4 the Chinese
