Срочно надо решить! Помогите! I .Complete the sentences in reported speech. 1. "I was very tired," she said. → She said ……………………………………………………………………………………. 2. "Be careful, Ben," she said. → She told Ben………………………………………………...

Гость: Гость:

1. "I was very tired," she said. → She said that she had been very tired. 2. "Be careful, Ben," she said. → She told Ben to be careful.. 3. "I will get myself a drink," she says. → She says that she will get herself a drink.. 4. "Why haven't you phoned me?" he asked me. → He wondered why I hadn't phoned him.. 5. "I cannot drive them home," he said. → He said he couldn't drive them home 6. "Don't play on the grass, boys," she said. → She told the boys not to play on the grass 7. "Where did you spend your holidays last year?" she asked me. → She asked me where I had spent my holidays the previous year.. 8. He said, "Don't go too far." → He advised her not to go too far 9. "Have you been shopping?" he asked us. → He wanted to know if we had been shopping 10. "Don't make so much noise," he says. → He asks us not to make so much noise. I. Complete the sentences in reported speech. 1. He said, "I like this song." → He said he liked that song........... 2. "Where is your sister?" she asked me. → She asked me where my sister was…………………………………..… 3. "I don't speak Italian," she said. → She said she didn't speak Italian…….. 4. "Say hello to Jim," they said. → They asked me to say Hello to Jim……………... 5. "The film began at seven o'clock," he said. → He said that the film had begun at seven o'clock………………... 6. "Peter, do you prefer tea or coffee?" she says. → She asks Peter if he preferes tea or coffee…. 7. "Where have you spent your money?" she asked him. → She asked him where he had spent his money……………………… 8. "I never make mistakes," he said. → He said he never made mistakes……………... 9. "Does she know Robert?" he wanted to know. → He wanted to know if she knew Robert……………… 10. "Don't try this at home," the stuntman told the audience. → The stuntman advised the audience not to try that at home