СРОЧНО Описание картины на английском 15 предложений.

Here is a wonderful picture. As eternal as the young forces. Full merge something in Common: the sea, the sky,the horses .In the centre of the painting white horses , one closer , the other a little further . It is impossible not to admire their slim legs , white mane , gracefully arched neck, lush tail. The horizon is clear, the sky meets with the foaming sea . This picture is quiet , not flashy and eye-catching colors , in spite of the movement with which to race horses , despite the raging waves , rippling water , which POPs out from under the hooves of these wondrous creatures . On this picture , created by nature and captured the man on camera , you can enjoy for a very long time , not taking his eyes .