СРОЧНО ПОЖАЛУЙСТА The winter was … than the last one. a) cold b) the coldest c) colder d) the most cold 10. We went to ??? South … last year. a) the, the b) a, the c) the, - d) -, - 11. We are going for a walk. You c...

СРОЧНО ПОЖАЛУЙСТА The winter was … than the last one. a) cold b) the coldest c) colder d) the most cold 10. We went to ??? South … last year. a) the, the b) a, the c) the, - d) -, - 11. We are going for a walk. You can go with … . a) we b) us c) our d) ours 12. … any toys in the room? a) Are there b) There is c) Is there d) There are 13. Who … in the house? a) do live b) does live c) lives d) live 14. My brother knows English … than I do. a) best b) good c) better d) goodest
1)c 2)a 3)b 4)a 5)b 6)c .........
