СРОЧНО ПОЖАЛУЙСТА The winter was … than the last one. a) cold b) the coldest c) colder d) the most cold 10. We went to ??? South … last year. a) the, the b) a, the c) the, - d) -, - 11. We are going for a walk. You c...

Английский язык
СРОЧНО ПОЖАЛУЙСТА The winter was … than the last one. a) cold b) the coldest c) colder d) the most cold 10. We went to ??? South … last year. a) the, the b) a, the c) the, - d) -, - 11. We are going for a walk. You can go with … . a) we b) us c) our d) ours 12. … any toys in the room? a) Are there b) There is c) Is there d) There are 13. Who … in the house? a) do live b) does live c) lives d) live 14. My brother knows English … than I do. a) best b) good c) better d) goodest
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)c 2)a 3)b 4)a 5)b 6)c .........
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Экономика
Помогите пожалуйста по экономике 7 класс
Ответить
Математика
102,093 - 84,503 = помогите пж
Ответить
Математика
Найдите обратное число к 1/4
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
Добрый день помогите составить предложения на казахском языке из слов 1. Əн, нан, бар, жерде, бар. 2. Тастама, таңғы асты, қарама, кешкі асқа ...
Ответить
Алгебра
X3=5 y4=15 z8=1 Помогите решить.
Ответить