ТЕКСТ ПРО ЛОНДОН НА АНГЛИЙСКОМ СРОЧНО!!! 15-20 ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЙ!!!!
Английский язык
ТЕКСТ ПРО ЛОНДОН НА АНГЛИЙСКОМ СРОЧНО!!! 15-20 ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЙ!!!!
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
London- the capital of the United Kingdom and one of the great cities of history and modernity. The Westminster government works, here are the Buckingham Palace,the best national galleries, museums,theaters and clubs.This city is endlessly changing: from the Roman and early medieval fortress and then it turhed inti a big city. Извини, больше я не знаю(((((
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Даю 40 баллов ПОМОГИТЕ С СИНТАКСИЧЕСКИМ РАЗБОРОМ : Он расцветал наперекор всему, словно его не касалось то, что происходило в степи: жаркое дыхание...
Английский язык