Thanksgiving Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the USA. Ist celebration goes back to the 17th century when the first Europeans left England to travel to the New World

Английский язык
Thanksgiving Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the USA. Ist celebration goes back to the 17th century when the first Europeans left England to travel to the New World
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Rusev united states championshiep roman empire resigns
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Можно ответ на решение?
Ответить
Математика
Ешите плиз нормер 232
Ответить
История
В чем проявился государственный поход княгини Ольги к укреплению порядка на Руси
Ответить
Математика
Квадрат с вершинами в точках (0;0) (0;1) (1;0)(1;1)
Ответить
Алгебра
Решить уравнение 2)5(3х+4)-2х=25 2)х^2-5х+4=0
Ответить