Thanksgiving Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the USA. Ist celebration goes back to the 17th century when the first Europeans left England to travel to the New World
Английский язык
Thanksgiving Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the USA. Ist celebration goes back to the 17th century when the first Europeans left England to travel to the New World
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Rusev united states championshiep roman empire resigns
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Математика