There are many holidays in our country, the 8th of March is one of them. It is a happy and nice holiday. It is a good tradition in our country to give presents and flowers to women on this day. Each family celebrates this sprin...

Английский язык

There are many holidays in our country, the 8th of March is one of them. It is a happy and nice holiday. It is a good tradition in our country to give presents and flowers to women on this day. Each family celebrates this spring holiday. In the morning men go to the shops or markets to buy some flowers. They try to clean flats and help women to cook a holiday dinner.- перевод (если добрый человек)

