There are many holidays in our country, the 8th of March is one of them. It is a happy and nice holiday. It is a good tradition in our country to give presents and flowers to women on this day. Each family celebrates this sprin...
There are many holidays in our country, the 8th of March is one of them. It is a happy and nice holiday. It is a good tradition in our country to give presents and flowers to women on this day. Each family celebrates this spring holiday. In the morning men go to the shops or markets to buy some flowers. They try to clean flats and help women to cook a holiday dinner.- перевод (если добрый человек)
В нашей стране много праздников,8 марта -один из них. Это веселый и милый праздник.В нашей стране существует традиция дарить подарки и цветы женщинам в этот день.Каждая семья отмечает весной этот праздник.Утром мужчины идут в магазин или маркет купить цветы. Они пробуют убирать в квартире и помогать женщинам готовить праздничный ужин
