Английский язык

Упражнение 8. Упражнение раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present Continuous, Present Perfect, Present Perfect Continuous, Past Simple. Aren’t you about to finish with the dishes? You _______ (wash) the dishes for thirty minutes or more. How long can it take you to wash the dishes? We _______ (go) to the Steak House restaurant many times. The food is excellent. A: What is that sound? B: A car alarm _______ (ring) somewhere down the street. It _______ (drive) me crazy —I wish it would stop! It _______ (ring) for more than twenty minutes. Can you translate this note from Stockholm? I understood Swedish when I _______ (be) a child, but I _______ (forget) it all. What’s that dent in the side of the car? You _______ (have) an accident? I’m sorry, John’s not here; he _______ (go) to the dentist. He _______ (have) trouble with a tooth for some time. This cassette recorder is broken. You _______ (play) about with it? Your Italian is very good. You _______ (study) it long? Do you mind if I clear the table? You _______ (have) enough to eat? Ann never _______ (go) camping. She _______ (not sleep) in a tent. Frank, where have you been? We _______ (wait) for you since 1 p.m. I’m not surprised he _______ (fail) that exam. He _______ (not / work) hard recently.

