Впиши недостающие буквы- i_ th_r_ a sc_ _ _l near here? -Ye_, _ _ere is. -Is the_re a bu_ here? -No, th_ _ _ is_'t. -H_re you _re. -Th_ _ _ yo_ v_ry m_CH.

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
- I'm there a school - Yes, there is. - Is there a bus here? - No, there isn't. - Here you are. - Thank you very much. Должно быть так :з
