Вставьте слова disabled, poor, sick, injured, young, unemployed, elderly, homeless 1. In my opinion, the government do not do help... the poor... . They should provide help for those who don't have much money. 2. Sometimes, ...

Английский язык

Вставьте слова disabled, poor, sick, injured, young, unemployed, elderly, homeless 1. In my opinion, the government do not do help... the poor... . They should provide help for those who don't have much money. 2. Sometimes, ... can't find food and shelter and often have to sleep in the streets. 3. The government gives money to ... , providing they are looking for a job. 4. I would like to work as a nurse in a hospital and look after ... . 5. Life must be easy for ... , as they can buy whatever they like without worrying how much they spend. 6. Paramedics took ... to hospital where they were treated. 7. There are many choices these days for ... as education has im­proved so much over the years. 8. ... are often helped through daily life by trained guide dogs. 9. There are many charities which provide care for ... by visiting them, taking them out and bringing them meals. 10. Town planners should give more thought to the needs of ... .

Автор: Гость