Вставьте: successful,occupation,career,creative,architect,vet,responsible,noble,prestigious,librarin,fireman. 1)The profession of a photographer is very ... 2)My sister say that teaching is a ... profession. 3)We have always...
Английский язык
Вставьте: successful,occupation,career,creative,architect,vet,responsible,noble,prestigious,librarin,fireman. 1)The profession of a photographer is very ... 2)My sister say that teaching is a ... profession. 3)We have always thought that any job in the hospital is ... 4) Careers of computer programmer are very ... nowadays. 5)My cousin wants to be an ... 6) Will you write your ... on this form? 7)A ... is a person who works in the library. 8)I'm sure that profession of a ... is dangerous. 9)His ... as a driver came to an end after a bad road accident. 10)I'm going to be a ... because i like animals.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)The profession of a photographer is very creative. 2)My sister says that teaching is a noble profession. 3)We have always thought that any job in the hospital is responsible. 4) Careers of computer programmer are very prestigious nowadays. 5)My cousin wants to be an architect. 6) Will you write your occupation on this form? 7)A librarian is a person who works in the library. 8)I'm sure that profession of a fireman is dangerous. 9)His career as a driver came to an end after a bad road accident. 10)I'm going to be a vet because i like animals.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Математика
Математика
Русский язык