Вставьте: successful,occupation,career,creative,architect,vet,responsible,noble,prestigious,librarin,fireman. 1)The profession of a photographer is very ... 2)My sister say that teaching is a ... profession. 3)We have always...

Английский язык

Вставьте: successful,occupation,career,creative,architect,vet,responsible,noble,prestigious,librarin,fireman. 1)The profession of a photographer is very ... 2)My sister say that teaching is a ... profession. 3)We have always thought that any job in the hospital is ... 4) Careers of computer programmer are very ... nowadays. 5)My cousin wants to be an ... 6) Will you write your ... on this form? 7)A ... is a person who works in the library. 8)I'm sure that profession of a ... is dangerous. 9)His ... as a driver came to an end after a bad road accident. 10)I'm going to be a ... because i like animals.

Автор: Гость