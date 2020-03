Вставьте вместо пропусков there или it. Переведите предложения. 1. … was interesting to meet your brother at last. 2. … was a storm last night. … was very windy. 3. If you don’t have a well-paid job … is no possibility to save ...

Английский язык

Вставьте вместо пропусков there или it. Переведите предложения. 1. … was interesting to meet your brother at last. 2. … was a storm last night. … was very windy. 3. If you don’t have a well-paid job … is no possibility to save money. 4. …’s Jack’s birthday today. 5. … is a meeting every week

