Выберите правильные слова, чтобы закончить открытку. 1 ... this postcard on the beach. It s a beautiful day and l 2 ... to music. i 3 ... to the beach every day. I usually 4... beach football and 5 ... swimming in the sea...
Английский язык
Выберите правильные слова, чтобы закончить открытку. 1 ... this postcard on the beach. It s a beautiful day and l 2 ... to music. i 3 ... to the beach every day. I usually 4... beach football and 5 ... swimming in the sea with my dad. My mum 6 ... sitting in the sun. she 7 ... under a beach umbrella now. ___________________________________________________________________ Cлова которые нужно вставить в текст который выше: (1) write/ m writing (2)listen/ m listening (3)come/ m coming (4)play/ m playing (5)go/ m going (6)doesn't like/ isn't liking (7)sits/' s sitting плиз контролька завтра!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 .I'm writing this postcard on the beach. It s a beautiful day and l 2 .am listening.. to music. 3 .I.come . to the beach every day. I usually 4.play.. beach football and 5 go... swimming in the sea with my dad. My mum 6 .doesn't like.. sitting in the sun. she 7 .is sitting.. under a beach umbrella now.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Рост четвероклассника Никиты равен 1м 43см, а рост первоклассника Димы 1 м 9 см. На сколько сантиметров Никита выше Димы?
Окружающий мир
Математика
Математика