What changes have Andy,s neighbours made? 1) fill in the gaps 0 Has Mr Smith repainted (repaint) the house? 1__________ Mr and Mrs Brown ______________ (plant) the garden ? _ 2. __________ Mrs Simpson ____________ (buy) a new c...

Английский язык

What changes have Andy,s neighbours made? 1) fill in the gaps 0 Has Mr Smith repainted (repaint) the house? 1__________ Mr and Mrs Brown ______________ (plant) the garden ? _ 2. __________ Mrs Simpson ____________ (buy) a new car? _ 3 ____________ Mr Green __________________________ (piant) the door?__ 4 __________ Mr and Mrs Jackson_____________ (change) the windows__ 5 ___________ Mr Vince _______________ (buy) a dog?__ 6._________ Mr and Mrs Alexander __________(decorate) the trees near their house?___

Автор: Гость