Who have you helped this week/month? Make a survey Напишите сочинение пожалуйста(не перевод).

I few weeks ago I helped a good grandmother. Her name is Maria. I helped her with the packets. I saw that nobody want to ask her: "Do you want a help?" So, we went through the park and she asked me: 'Do you want chocolate?' I said 'yes, with pressure" and she gave me it. I was happy. She's very kind. We communicate about nature, about our lovely country, about the weather and about her life. So I enjoyable to helping other people, because they deserve it. Maybe you can find a lot of friends, if you'll try. So anyway. Maria is very kind human. She asks my number, because she wants a good friend. And I hope I can be this friend.