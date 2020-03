Write about Trevor's day using the text and the pictures. Пожалуйста помагите

Гость: Гость:

Написать о дне Тревора, используя текст и картинки. I love sleeping, so I never get up before 8 a.m. My mum usually wakes me up. I always have breakfast (usually at half past eight). I go to school at quarter to nine. School starts at nine o’clock in England. I have lunch at school at half past twelve. Lessons start again at 1.15 p.m. We finish school at 3.30 p.m. I usually come home at quarter to four. After school I’m always tired and I never do my homework before dinner. My brain works best after dinner. We usually have dinner at 6 p.m. I often watch TV after school. My favourite sport programme starts at twenty past four. I don’t often go to bed before 11 p.m but I never go to bed after midnight