Write it in a different way 1.Look! There is nobody in the classroom. 2.Mark didn't tell us anything interesting about the palace. 3.Bob had nothing to do last night. 5.They didn't see anybody in the cathedral. 6.The Smith...

Английский язык
Write it in a different way 1.Look! There is nobody in the classroom. 2.Mark didn't tell us anything interesting about the palace. 3.Bob had nothing to do last night. 5.They didn't see anybody in the cathedral. 6.The Smiths knew nothing about the parade. 7.Mike recognized nobody at the party. 8.Sarah didn't learn anything new yesterday. Прошу помогите!!! Заранее огромное спасибо!
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Что такое простые ,десятичные дроби
Ответить
Английский язык
10 предложений со словом public на английском
Ответить
География
На 13 и 14 срочно.плиз
Ответить
Математика
87500 умножить на 12 плиз
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
Ответите на казахском срооооочноооо
Ответить