X. Передайте следующие предложения в косвенной речи (выберите правильный вариант) и переведите на русский язык. 1) Sally said, ‘I would like to buy it’. a) Sally said that she would like to buy it. b) Sally said she would h...

Английский язык

X. Передайте следующие предложения в косвенной речи (выберите правильный вариант) и переведите на русский язык. 1) Sally said, ‘I would like to buy it’. a) Sally said that she would like to buy it. b) Sally said she would have liked to buy it. c) Sally said that she liked to buy it. 2) ‘Ann’s sister did nothing except complain,’ remarked Tim. a) Tim remarked that Ann's sister had done nothing except complain. b) Tim remarked that Ann's sister did nothing except complain. c) Tim remarked Ann's sister had done nothing except complain.

