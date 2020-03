Задали сочинение по англ.яз Работа мечты (Я мечтаю быть музыкантом,играть в оркестре) Также нужно написать какие у этой работы перспективы и.т.д. буду благ одарна если поможете))

Гость: Гость:

Everybody has a dream. As for me,I always wanted to be a musician and play in orchestra.I think I have a talent and music ability.Whet I was a child my parents loved it when I was playing my flute. So,I decidet to be a musician. As for outlooks,I think it will help me to be a spiritual persen and I will make me relax.And of course I will do what I like.