Задание 7. Выбери одну из карточек. Дай устный ответ . Card 1 Talk about the country of the United Kingdom you would most like to visit. Say: where it is situated what its symbol are what it is famous for ДАМ 59 БАЛОВ, ЕС...

The United Kingdom or The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is the island state in the Western Europe. The capital of Great Britain is London. It`s the cultural center of the country. There is an International London Heathrow Airport, a famous Tower Bridge over the river Thames, a Westminster Abbey, the National Gallery of Art and many other beautiful places to visit. London is situated on the British islands and it is settled down on a zero meridian which is also called Greenwich. The English sometimes callLondon The Big Smoke or The Great Smoke. The are about 60 million people living in Great Britain. Most of them are English, Scottish and Irish. They also have many traditions,like wearing kilts in Scotland and cooking special food for festivals. They celebrate many events in different ways. But all the members of the family take part in it. People in Great Britain are kind and polite. Many famous people was born and lived in Great Britain. William Shakespeare is one of them. He wrote many plays like "Romeo and Juliet", "Hamlet", "Macbeth" and others. Most of them are tragedies. Shakespeare was born in 1564 and died in 1616. He lived in Stratford - on - Avon with his wife Anne Hathaway and his children. The best writer of his time was as good actor as a writer. He appeared in his own plays at the Globe Theatre and other London theatres. The red rose was the emblem of Lancastrians, the white rose that of the Yorkists, the two Houses fighting for the English throne in the War of Roses. But their struggle ended by marriage of Henry VII, the Lancastrian with Princess Elizabeth, the Yorkist. The red rose has since become the emblem of England. The thistle is the national emblem of Scotland. It happened in very old times when Norsemen wanted to settle in this country. They came close to the Scots’ camps in the night and wanted to kill them in their sleep. That’s why they took off their shoes so as to make no noise. But one of the Norsemen stepped on a thistle and screamed. The Scots woke up and put the enemy to flight. The leek is the emblem of Wales. Welshmen all over the world celebrate their national holiday St David’s Day by wearing leeks. They do it because they believe St David have lived for several years on bread and wild leeks. Irishmen wear their national emblem on St Patrick’s Day. It’s a small white clover with three leaves on the stem. It is called a shamrock. I know Great Britain is by the right considered The state of the future and I would like to go to London and see the most beautiful sights in the capital of this country. I hope my wish will come true.