Задание - Compeltethe sentences with the present continuous. 1. My dad .......................... (paint) the house today. 2. A: What ......................... (you/do), Sam? B: I .................................. (write) a...
Английский язык
Задание - Compeltethe sentences with the present continuous. 1. My dad .......................... (paint) the house today. 2. A: What ......................... (you/do), Sam? B: I .................................. (write) an email to my friend. 3. The children ........................... (not watch) TV now. They (do) their homework. 4. A: ................................. (John/repair) his car? В: Yes, he is
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. My dad is painting the house today. 2. What are you doing, Sam? 3. I am writing an email to my friend. 4. The children are not watching TV now. They are doing there homework. 5. Is John repairing his car?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Русский язык
Окружающий мир