Задание - Compeltethe sentences with the present continuous. 1. My dad .......................... (paint) the house today. 2. A: What ......................... (you/do), Sam? B: I .................................. (write) a...

Английский язык
Задание - Compeltethe sentences with the present continuous. 1. My dad .......................... (paint) the house today. 2. A: What ......................... (you/do), Sam? B: I .................................. (write) an email to my friend. 3. The children ........................... (not watch) TV now. They (do) their homework. 4. A: ................................. (John/repair) his car? В: Yes, he is
Автор: Гость
Гость:
1. My dad is painting the house today. 2. What are you doing, Sam? 3. I am writing an email to my friend. 4. The children are not watching TV now. They are doing there homework. 5. Is John repairing his car?
