Заполните пропуски подходящим предлогом. 1.The plan has been changed, but nobody seems know the reason _____ this. 2.Don't ask me to decide. I'm not very good _______ making decisions. 3.Tim is away at the moment. He is ____...

Гость: Гость:

1. The plan has been changed, but nobody seems know the reason for this. 2. Don't ask me to decide. I'm not very good at making decisions. 3. Tim is away at the moment. He is on holiday. 4. We live in the country, a long way the nearest town. 5. Anna spent working in London before returning to Italy. 6. Please come in and sit down. I'm sorry about the mess. 7."Is there a bank near here?" - "Yes, there is one at the end of this road. 8. He lives a rather lonely life. He doesn't have much contact with other people. 9. He's very brave. He's not afraid of anything. 10. Thank you for lending me this book. It was full of useful information.