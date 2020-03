1. I like your jeans. ___new? a) Are they b) Is it c) Is they 2.Can i have ___, please? a)two toasts b)two slice of toast c)two slices of toast 3.Would you like ___ chocolate biscuit? a) a last b) last c) the last 4.You've g...

Английский язык

1. I like your jeans. ___new? a) Are they b) Is it c) Is they 2.Can i have ___, please? a)two toasts b)two slice of toast c)two slices of toast 3.Would you like ___ chocolate biscuit? a) a last b) last c) the last 4.You've got a lot of books? Oh, ___ all belong to my husband. a)the books b)books c)a book 5.None of the furniture in the flat ___ new. a) is b)isn't c)are

